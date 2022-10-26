Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested 11 outlaws including three beggars handlers involved in criminal activities and recovered stolen motorbike, valuables, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in criminal activities and looting innocent people.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested three accused involved in bike lifting and drug peddling namely Kashif, Shahid Mehmood and Faisal Farooq and recovered stolen motor bike, valuables and 1144 gram hashish from their possession. Likewise, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Shakir Mehmood and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Shabbir Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Noon police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Hafiz and recovered 520 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Karachi Company police also made efforts and succeeded to bust three professional beggars handlers namely Muhammad Jaffar, Muhammad Iqbal and Kando Khan.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams arrested two accused from different areas of a city.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.