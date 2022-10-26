Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have busted three dacoit gangs by arresting five of their active members involved in murders during dacoitees and seized weapons, cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession.

So far, 547 active members of 119 dacoit gangs have been held by the police, disclosed SSP Operations Rawalpindi in a press briefing here on Tuesday.

From the possession of the detained members of gangs, he said, police recovered 28 stolen cars, 446 motorcycles, more than 20 million cash and other valuables, he said.

Addressing the media men, SSP Operations Rawalpindi said that the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Wah Cantt had traced a dacoity-cum-murder case and arrested three-member gang of dacoits besides recovering weapons and two mobile phones. He said that the detained accused, identified as Shehzad Akhter, Tauqeer and Nadim Akhter, stormed into a house in a house and looted gold and cash on gunpoint. The dacoits shot dead a man Ijaz Umer Khan and fled from the scene.

SSP said that the detained accused have been sent to jail for identification parade.

Sharing details of yet another case, SSP Operations said that Cantt police had arrested two dacoits linked with Jeela Gang for their involvement in a murder during dacoity in Westridge last year. The accused were identified as Sharjeel and Saad against whom a case was also registered. He said that police had recovered weapons from them which they used to kill a taxi driver namely Usman. Westridge police had registered a case against the unknown dacoits, he said.

He said the duo had been sent to jail for identification parade.

The drop scene of a robbery in the precincts of Rawat police station also took place after the police traced out that the person who died of injuries in hospital was a robber.

On 25 July, police received information about injury of a person during a robbery bid. The police moved the person to hospital where he was identified as Shehzad, he said adding that it was proved during investigation that Shehzad committed robbery along with two of his accomplices Irfan and Juma Gull.

He said the troika was also involved in robbery incident in limits of PS Koral, wherein, Shehzad and Juma Gull suffered bullet injuries. Koral police held Juma Gull on the spot while others managed to escape.

SSP Operations said that the accused got registered a bogus case with PS Rawat to portray the incident as dacoity and attempted to hide the facts. He said police are trying to arrest the other gang members.