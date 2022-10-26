Share:

PISHIN - Unidentified gunmen shot dead a police constable deputed for the security of anti-polio workers in Killi Tarata area of district Pishin in Balochistan on Tuesday. According to police, the incident occurred in Killi Tarata area of district Pishin where unidentified gunmen gunned downed a police constable deputed for the security of polio teams. On information, police and Frontier Corps (FC) reached the site of the incident and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital, Pishin. After completion of medicolegal formalities, the body was shifted to Quetta for carrying out postmortem.