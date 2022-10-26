Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tues­day launched the commercial helicopter flight operations of Kashmir Air in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as part of an effort to promote tourism in the region.

The president, addressing the launching ceremony of Kashmir Air, at Bagh, said the AJK was blessed with immense natural beauty and tourism potential, and the private sec­tor should come forward to develop AJK’s tourism sector to realize its fullest poten­tial. Kashmir Air is a private company that is going to start commercial helicopter flights to AJK and northern areas of Pakistan for the transportation of tourists. During his day-long stay in the AJK, the president launched the helicopter flight service, visited a newly estab­lished high-end private school, and the flagship campus of a healthcare Information Tech­nology company at Bagh, and was briefed on the establish­ment of a hospital at Abbaspur.

The president urged the AJK government to promote sus­tainable and environment-friendly tourism, besides evolv­ing tourism-friendly policies for facilitating private-sector investment. He said that tour­ism had become the mainstay of many developing economies in the world and was consid­ered a prime source for earning foreign exchange, creating jobs, stimulating growth, and reduc­ing economic disparities. He called for adopting an integrat­ed approach to tourism plan­ning in AJK, adding that a care­ful assessment of the economic, social, and environmental im­pacts of tourism on the region should be conducted, besides establishing linkages between stakeholders, businesses, re­sources and tourism activities. President Alvi said that Pakistan possessed enormous human re­sources in the form of youth and women, which with relevant skills and training could become an as­set to the national economy in the