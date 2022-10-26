Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has penned down yet another landmark decision on family and paternal rights. The Court, in a judgment authored by Justice Ayesha Malik, has ruled that the second marriage of the mother cannot become a stand-alone reason to disqualify her right to custody.

The judgement sets a landmark precedent in several ways. Firstly, it advocates the principle that while settled rules matter, in family cases, the judge must always look at matters from a nuanced perspective and on a case-by-case matter. Family cases are not like mathematics, since family cases are always much more complicated, it is the facts and circumstances in such cases that should dictate the decision of the cases.

Although the general rule is that the mother on contracting a second marriage forfeits her right of custody, this rule is not absolute and if it is in the interest of the child, custody should be given to the mother. The court rightly held that it is the welfare of the minor that must be considered while determining custody and there is no absolute rule or fixed criteria based on which the welfare of the minor can be determined or custody can be awarded. If courts just blindly followed the rule, and disregard what the child wants, or whether there is any abusive past to any parent, it could lead to a situation whereby the safety and happiness of the child are at risk. There is no mathematical formula to calculate the welfare of the minor, as the factors range from financial and economic considerations to the household environment, the care, comfort, and attention that a child gets.

Moreover, this is an important precedent not only because it clarifies the status of custody and children’s welfare, but from a practical perspective, it makes it much easier for divorced women to marry again. The right to marry again is a fundamental right, however, the societal taboo and these legal difficulties with custody result in a situation where women in most cases prefer to lead a single life after divorce, while the majority of divorced men marry again. This is discriminatory and it is good that a step has been taken to rectify the situation.