Adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on youth and women's development projects and President of Global Dignity organization, Giovanna Mingarelli called on Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman called on in Lahore on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is very popular among Pakistani people for his stance against Islamophobia and humanitarianism.

He also thanked the Government of Canada for providing assistance to the flood victims during recent flood in Pakistan.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitary said Pakistan is a peaceful country and a perfect place for tourists to explore new beautiful places.

She said that the Global Dignity organization conducts training and workshops for youth empowerment around the world.