Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government in collaboration with Akhuwat foundation would fulfil the dream of owning a house for low-income people as the government was going to relaunch the loan scheme in this regard.

In this connection, Akhuwat founder Dr Amjad Saqib and Punjab Chief Min­ister Ch Parvez Elahi had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the modalities to ma­terialize this objective. The chief minister appreciated the loan scheme of Akhuwat foundation in helping the poor to stand on their own feet. The CM also approved the renewal of the agreement between the Punjab government and Akhuwat and 800 million rupees through the Pun­jab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

The CM said that the Akhuwat mi­crofinance organisation would provide loans to people for the construction of houses. Loans will be given on a prior­ity basis for the construction of houses in flood-affected areas; he added and asserted that providing a roof to the flood victims is a priority.

The provincial government would lend support to building houses as the fed­eral government has not given anything to the flood victims and they would be given possible resources to build houses.

Amjad Saqib said that 100 per cent recovery has been ensured in Akhuwat loans given to 2.5 million families.