Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that it is the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to provide relief to the poor, which we have turned into reality.

A delegation of PTI met Punjab CM on Wednesday, while Provincial Minister Raja Basharat was also present on the occasion.

The delegation included Sharjeel Younis, Malik Mehboob Elahi, Haji Malik Muhammad Rafique, Chaudhry Zulfiqar and Zain Ijaz. They appreciated the welfare services of CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Speaking on this occasion, Pervez Elahi said that he is trying to provide relief and maximum facilities to the people of Punjab. Punjab Ehsaas Ration Concession Program is the flagship program of Chairman PTI Imran Khan. Through this program, 40% affordable items are being provided to 8 million deserving families, he said.

Elahi added that deserving families can buy pulses, ghee, oil and flour at a 40% lower rate from registered grocery stores and 10% commission is also being given to owners of registered grocery stores.

Ehsaas ration concession program is a big step towards poverty alleviation and welfare state, said Punjab CM.

He further said that the victims have been registered in this program in the three flood-affected districts as well. Initially, the Punjab government has earmarked one hundred billion rupees for this program.