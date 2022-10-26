Share:

ISLAMABAD - The embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan here on Tuesday organized a diplomatic reception to celebrate the Republic Day of Kazakhstan.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, highlighted the importance of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ambassador also spoke about the history of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, K. Tokayev’s initiatives.

At the ceremony, chief guest, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, said Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoyed brotherly relations. There were tremendous opportunities that stand untapped, he said, adding both the countries were working to enhance trade volume and people-to-people exchanges.

He also emphasized the importance of relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan and the need for further progressive development.

The minister highlighted the importance of inter-regional transit and transport infrastructure development, the need for diversification, and the expansion of Kazakhstan-Pakistan trade and economic ties.