ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 67 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 219.73 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.40. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 220.8 and Rs 223 respectively. The price of Euro against rupee increased by 12 paisas to close at Rs 216.89 against the previous close of Rs 216.77. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.47, whereas a decrease of 90 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 248.66 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 249.56. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 18 paisas and 16 paisas to close at Rs 59.82 60.00 and Rs 58.47 58.63 respectively.