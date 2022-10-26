Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday proposed the global parliaments for constituting committees on conflict resolution and trade promotion through an appropriate forum. “By doing so, we can work to eliminate all existing conflicts between Muslim nations through peaceful dialogue under impartial arbitration and through which we will be able to explore and utilise a huge trade potential to enhance economic cooperation among OIC members,” he said. He also suggested to establish a permanent secretariat of the proposed forum as well. Chairman Senate gave these views while addressing the inaugural session of the World People’s Consultative Assembly Forum, held in Indonesia, which is having representation by parliaments of the Islamic World; according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. He emphasised that the rising Islamophobia that continued to display dire consequences for Muslims, needed urgent attention. He accentuated the atrocities being committed against Muslims in Palestine and Indian Held Kashmir in particular, and urged for resolution of the Rohingya refugees’ crisis and the rehabilitation of Afghan people. Sanjrani also mentioned that the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus which was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that proclaimed March 15 as ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia.’ He lamented that some Muslim countries were in conflict with others and questioned why should Muslims be fighting Muslims? “And why do we continue to act like puppets in the hands of more powerful nations who may not be acting in our best interests?” he maintained. Sanjrani said that Pakistan knew well the cost of conflicts as it had suffered heavily during the war against terrorism in which 83,000 innocent Pakistanis lost their lives and the war cost them around $126 billion.