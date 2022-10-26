Share:

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has ordered releasing the Pakistani pilgrims who hounded and chanted slogans against the PM and his delegation at the Masjid-i-Nabwi.

The decision was taken by the crown prince following a request by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he attended an investment summit, offered Umrah and paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz while expressing gratitude penned that ""I am deeply grateful to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman, who on my request ordered the release of the Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia for the April 2022 incident. We pray to Allah Almighty to make us better Muslims who forgive each other’s mistakes. "

Following the sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi, a court in Madina Munawara sentenced three Pakistanis to eight years and as many to six years of imprisonment.

Among those who were given eight years of imprisonment included Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal, and Ghulam Muhammad while Anas, Arshad and Muhammad Salim were given six years in jail.

Besides, the court also sentenced another Pakistani national, Tahir Malik, to three years of imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals.