KARACHI-The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has designated Sindh Bank Ltd as agent for collection of Sindh’s stamp duty under the Board of Revenue Sindh’s E-Stamping project in the province.

The signing ceremony of the agency agreement between SBP and Sindh Bank Ltd was held on October 24, 2022, at SBP Karachi. The agreement was signed on behalf of Sindh Bank by Syed Assad Ali Shah, SEVP-Group Business Head -Sindh (R), and by Qader Bakhsh, Director Finance on behalf of the SBP. Present at the signing ceremony were Imran Samad, President & CEO Sindh Bank, with his senior management team and Saleemullah, Executive Director, Financial Resources Management Group, SBP.

Speaking at the occasion, Saleemullah, Executive Director SBP, hoped that the Sindh Bank Ltd would facilitate the taxpayers by providing quality services through its branch network and would help the provincial government in mobilization of stamp duty receipts across the province. Imran Samad, Sindh Bank President & CEO, thanked SBP for the confidence placed in Sindh Bank Ltd for collection of government receipts. He stated that the Sindh Bank’s goal is to make life easy for its customers and facilitate the provincial govt for its revenue collection.