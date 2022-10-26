Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Tuesday ac­quitted life sentence convicted Umar Gul, accused of 40 kg of opium, due to lack of evidence. A three-member SC bench com­prising Justice Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Advocate Arshad Hussain Yousafzai, the lawyer of the accused argued that safe custody and safe trans­mission were not proved in the case. There were contradictions in the statements of the prose­cution’s own witnesses, he add­ed. He said that samples were not sent as required by law. The prosecution counsel said that the accused was arrest­ed on the spot and was himself driving the vehicle in which the opium was recovered. Subse­quently, the court acquitted the accused Umar Gul on the basis of lack of evidence and disposed of the matter. It is pertinent to mention here that around 40 kg of opium was recovered from Umar Gul from Peshawar. A case was registered against the ac­cused on February 5, 2014 in Nasir Bagh police station.