LAHORE - The second solar eclipse of this year was partially visible in Pakistan as well on Tuesday. Accord­ing to Met office statement, the solar eclipse was be visible in most of Europe, Northern Af­rica, the Middle East and West­ern parts of Asia. The partial eclipse began at 13:58 PST and ended at 18:02 PST with great­est eclipse occurring at 16:00 PST. Ophthalmologists suggest that it is unsafe to directly look at the sun during the eclipse. The only safe way to look di­rectly at the sun is through spe­cial-purpose solar filters.