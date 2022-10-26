LAHORE - The second solar eclipse of this year was partially visible in Pakistan as well on Tuesday. According to Met office statement, the solar eclipse was be visible in most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia. The partial eclipse began at 13:58 PST and ended at 18:02 PST with greatest eclipse occurring at 16:00 PST. Ophthalmologists suggest that it is unsafe to directly look at the sun during the eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through special-purpose solar filters.
