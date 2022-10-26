Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday asked transporters across the province to install firefighting equipment and emergency gates in buses, coasters and school vans within a month for the safety of passengers.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Mr Memon at his office. The meeting told the transporters operating public transport vehicles on intracity, intercity and inter-provincial routes that they were bound to meet the month-long deadline.

“The minister directed the transport department to launch a campaign to check safety arrangements in public transport vehicles with the coordination of the district administrations, and traffic and the motorway police,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

“The meeting agreed that the safety of passengers should be the priority of transporters, but unfortunately due to their irresponsibility and lack of awareness among drivers to deal with emergency situations, hundreds of precious lives are lost in tragic incidents.”

The minister directed that the motor vehicle registration rules should be strictly implemented in the province and the route permits of violators should be cancelled.

He said CNG cylinders should also be removed from all public transport vehicles. Warning that the transport department should take that task seriously, he said strict action would be taken against those who found negligent.

126,541 flood victims return from relief camp: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, said that 126,541 persons displaced due to flood have returned to their homes from relief camps in the last 72 hours. He, in a statement issued here, informed that currently, 68,711 IDP’s including 16,575 children and 10,874 women were living in relief camps and were being provided with two meals a day and medical facilities.

Sharjeel Memon said that the relief activities by Sindh government were continued as well and 28180 more ration bags and 11500 blankets had been distributed among flood affected families in the last 24 hours.

While releasing details about the relief operations, he said that ration bags were provided to 3518 families in Dadu, 2244 families in Matiari, 1558 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 2503 in Naushehro Feroze, 1990 in Umerkot, 2211 in Qamber Shahdadkot, 1700 in Kashmore, 4719 in Larkana, 2827 in Khairpur Mirs, 2768 in Sanghar and 2172 in Mirpur Khas districts.

Since the beginning of the relief activities, a total of 1,958,925 ration bags, 662,522 tents, 545,012 plastic tarpaulins, 3,423,192 mosquito nets, 804,811 litres of mineral water, 199,006 cauldrons of cooked food and other items have been provided to the flood affected population across the province, the minister informed.