KARACHI-Sindh IG, Ghulam Nabi Memon has issued instructions to the police regarding the anti-polio campaign at district levels.

The IG said that all possible security measures should be adopted during the seven-day anti-polio campaign. He said, security should be provided to polio teams in sensitive union councils.

The IG further directed that special responsibilities should be given to police commandos in all districts. Along with the concerned police and commandos, and other personnel in civvies should also be deployed in sensitive areas.

National polio immunisation campaign kicks off in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Tuesday said the three-day national polio immunisation campaign had kicked off in all union councils of Sukkur district to ensure that every child below five years of age is vaccinated against the disease.

While visiting the several areas here, he also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign and that district administration had taken all possible steps for immunisation of children against polio. He urged parents to “extend full cooperation” to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In that regard, all the arrangements were already finalised by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to maximum children under the age of five, he added.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar in a briefing said that adequate security measures had taken during the polio drive as well as police personnel wee escorting polio teams at sensitive points. On the occasion, all officers concerned of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, Save the Children and others were also present.