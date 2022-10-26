Share:

LAHORE - Chinese and Pakistan companies during the 6th Pakistan Industrial Expo reached intent orders worth $39.8 million during the total 2,381 match-making meetings arranged by the organisers.

The sixth edition of this annual feature was hosted in the provincial metropolis by the Everest Expo International to provide an opportunity for Pakistani industrialists to see the latest Chinese machinery and experience its utility in their own city. The event was participated by over 150 companies including 134 Chinese and 22 from Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General to Lahore Zhao Shiren inaugurated this exhibition where the latest technology and state-of-the-art Computerized Numerically Controlled (CNC) machinery was showcased with a view to upgrading the Pakistani industrial sector. It was visited by over 5,256 industrialists and businessmen representing different chambers and organisations.

Everest Expo International Ltd CEO Yousuf Fa terming the sixth edition as the most successful edition especially after the COVID-19 wave said that various Chinese companies also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Peshawar, Swabi, Larkana, Women chamber Layyah and Sargodha chambers and Daroghawala and Sahiwal industries association. Construction Association of Pakistan (CAP) Vice Chairman Chaudhry Aamir Majeed also visited the exhibition along with his peers.

Everest Expo International Manager Expo Zeeshan Hashmi said that it was planned that the machinery placed at the exhibition will be moved to a permanent display centre established by his organization in Lahore. But, he happily, announced that all the machinery in these stalls was sold out. Chambers and associations which visited exhibition included Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industry, Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gadoon Industrialists Association, Larkana Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Women chambers representatives from Layyah and Bahawalpur, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Sargodha Chamber of Commerce, Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce, Koran Chamber of Commerce & Industry, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, Hardware Traders Association, Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association and various others.