Share:

I believe that the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan, created under Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan is an independent body where decisions are made either by consensus or majority. All judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Courts are custodians of the constitution, with powers to interpret them and provide justice to all citizens and uphold rule of law.

All discretionary powers must be exercised within the confines of the constitution. The recent news report citing the address of the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan while addressing a full court reference on the eve of the beginning of the new judicial year raises eyebrows. If the Judicial Commission of Pakistan differed with the nominated judges for appointment to Supreme Court, the matter should have rested there, until such time a new decision is made in accordance with rules, norms and the constitution. It is the law and the Constitution that must triumph.

This country has suffered a lot for not adopting Quaid’s vision, that Pakistan must be a modern democratic welfare state, with a constitution, as supreme law and all institutions of the state, namely the Executive, Judiciary and Parliament working within the confines of their defined jurisdiction elaborated in the Constitution.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.