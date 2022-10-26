Share:

It is being reported that this week the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan is meeting with the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, to discuss the potential removal of a flight ban on national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The ban has been in place for over two years since PIA was added to the EU Air Safety List due to safety concerns after the pilot license scandal and the crash of PIA PK8303 in Karachi. Since then, international routes have dried up and have added to the losses and miseries of an already struggling aviation industry.

As per reports, the CAA delegation during its meeting will be highlighting the work done to pass an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit and the measures it has taken to improve the level of operational safety. Though in January 2022, ICAO announced the results of a 10-day safety audit, where it confirmed that the Pakistan CAA had resolved a safety concern regarding fake pilot licenses, the ban stayed in place because the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) conveyed that it would conduct its own evaluation before allowing resumption of flights from Pakistan.

The losses have been significant, especially for the PIA because it was the only Pakistani airline at that time operating flights to EU states and the United Kingdom. The national carrier has suffered a loss of Rs 100 billion during the past two-and-a-half years, and according to state airline sources, the loss might soar to Rs 150 billion by the end of this year.

While the introduction of direct PIA flights to Turkey is a positive step that gives passengers access to different countries including America, Great Britain, and Europe under code sharing with Turkish Airlines, the situation is still not ideal. The repercussions for the airline industry have been enormous and the CAA and government need to work together to get the ban lifted. With the European Commission expected to visit Pakistan to review safety measures in the first quarter of 2023, we must take all the requisite measures so that the PIA—and in time other licensed airlines—can ply their trade on more international routes.