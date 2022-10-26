Share:

Turkiye has expressed the desire to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan to at least five billion dollars in the next two to three years.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad, Turkiye's ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci said both countries have good potential to further enhance two-way trade volume in many items.

The envoy proposed to form a committee, comprising representatives of all stakeholders from both sides, to discuss options and modalities for trade promotion between the two countries through railways and roads links.