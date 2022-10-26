Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan national champion Ushna Suhail has reached the finals of the LTA Sutton Tennis Academy (STA) Autumn 2 Tournament in London. According to information made available here, Ushna was up against Marfa Solovei, who put stiff resistance with her strong baseline and net game leveling at 2-2 in the first set. The Pakistani champion used her international experience, strong service and accurate volleys to win 10 games in a row to win the match at 6-2, 6-0. Ushna Suhail, the first and only world ranked female tennis player of Pakistan in 75 years, meets Lina Teleshun in the finals. Sharing her comments after reaching the finals, she said: “I am very excited to get back to tennis again after my marriage. I have been working hard on game and fitness and that’s why I succeeded in reaching the finals of the prestigious event. I am now keen to do well in the finals and will try to give my best.” Ushna added: “I am now looking forward to compete in the upcoming LTA tournaments in the UK and will try to improve my game and skills and emerge as better player as it will obviously help my country do well in Billie Jean King Cup and other international events.”