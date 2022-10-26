Share:

RAJANPUR - Dera Ghazi Khan Commis­sioner Liaquat Chattha has said that drainage work has been started in the areas of Rud-Kohi to save Jam­pur, Rananpur, and Rojhan from floods. While talking to APP about rehabilitation works in flood-hit areas, the commissioner said that the rains from July 25 to August 28 had created sev­eral problems for the local people. It affected 301 vil­lages in the Rajanpur dis­trict and killed 12 people and destroyed 238,847 acres of crops. He informed that about 11301 hous­es were demolished and 23869 houses faced partial losses due to the flood. He that 94 link roads have also been completely destroyed and the administration has cut 161 places on various roads to reduce the damage caused by the flood. Com­missioner DG Khan said that 482 schools, two col­leges, and 16 government hospitals were damaged by the flood. He said that the rescue work was done at a fast pace in the initial phase and now the work of restoring the infrastructure in the region was going on. However, people faced dif­ficulties in 464 villages in DG Khan, in which 21 peo­ple died and 1978 km of roads were destroyed due to floods and crop destruc­tion on 354329 acres. In the education sector, class­es have been restored in 75 percent of schools across the district. To a question regarding the compensa­tion survey, he said that the survey to assess the dam­ages for compensation to the victims was proceeding rapidly.Chattha said that the United Nations and the World Bank have also an­nounced funds to restore work in the affected areas and a strategy has been prepared in this regard.