RAJANPUR - Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Liaquat Chattha has said that drainage work has been started in the areas of Rud-Kohi to save Jampur, Rananpur, and Rojhan from floods. While talking to APP about rehabilitation works in flood-hit areas, the commissioner said that the rains from July 25 to August 28 had created several problems for the local people. It affected 301 villages in the Rajanpur district and killed 12 people and destroyed 238,847 acres of crops. He informed that about 11301 houses were demolished and 23869 houses faced partial losses due to the flood. He that 94 link roads have also been completely destroyed and the administration has cut 161 places on various roads to reduce the damage caused by the flood. Commissioner DG Khan said that 482 schools, two colleges, and 16 government hospitals were damaged by the flood. He said that the rescue work was done at a fast pace in the initial phase and now the work of restoring the infrastructure in the region was going on. However, people faced difficulties in 464 villages in DG Khan, in which 21 people died and 1978 km of roads were destroyed due to floods and crop destruction on 354329 acres. In the education sector, classes have been restored in 75 percent of schools across the district. To a question regarding the compensation survey, he said that the survey to assess the damages for compensation to the victims was proceeding rapidly.Chattha said that the United Nations and the World Bank have also announced funds to restore work in the affected areas and a strategy has been prepared in this regard.
Agencies
October 26, 2022
