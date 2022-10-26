Share:

PESHAWAR - A delegation of participants of the 24th National Security Workshop led by the Director General Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis Major General Raza Aizad visited Governor House Peshawar here and had a healthy interaction with Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. The workshop participants comprised parliamentarians, politicians, bureaucrats, Armed Forces officers as well as representatives from academia and the business community. The Acting Governor welcomed the workshop participants and briefed them on the constitutional responsibility and historical background of the Governor House in the province.