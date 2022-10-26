Share:

Peshawar-Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday launched a series of art competitions in schools to promote the recycling of reusable items among the students and cut down the amount of trash thrown in streets and containers to ensure a clean environment.

The first art competition was held under the UNICEF-funded “Community Empowerment and Capacity Building Project” at the Peshawar Educational Complex where students showcased their items made of reusable waste like papers and bottles. The company’s acting Chief Executive and General Manager (Ops) inaugurated the competition and the principal and teachers of the school and WSSP management staff were also present.

Students have set up stalls and displayed their items made of transformed trash papers, bottles, ice cream cups, bulbs, cables, ribbons, straws, wrappers, toys, flower pots and plates were transformed into decorative pieces for homes. They also decorated their school and the road outside the school with slogans regarding the importance of a clean environment.

Apart from forming WASH clubs in private and public sector schools, community development officers of WSSP are organizing events and competitions to promote recycling of the waste at homes. Competitions would also be held at private and public schools in other parts of the city to promote the safe disposal of waste.