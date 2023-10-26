2nd Defence Raya Open Golf tees off today 

LAHORE - The Defence Raya Golf and Country Club welcomes the top 100 professional golfers from across Pakistan for the 2nd Defence Raya Open Golf Championship. Over the next four days, these skilled athletes will vie for both prestigious accolades and a share of the six-million-rupee prize purse. As they tee off at the par-72 Defence Raya Golf Course, the contenders are poised to showcase their golfing prowess, with the first tee-off scheduled for 7am. The competition features the likes of M Shabbir, M Munir, Matloob Rana, M Ashfaq, and Waheed Baloch, all distinguished golf professionals. In this golfing region, young Ahmed Baig of Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, and Ahmed Baig enjoy immense popularity among golfing enthusiasts. The competition boasts a substantial prize purse of six million rupees and additional incentives, including a car for a hole-in-one and two Honda CD 70s for the second and third holes-in-one.