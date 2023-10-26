2nd Defence Raya Open Golf tees off today 

LAHORE - The Defence Raya Golf and Country Club welcomes the top 100 professional golf­ers from across Pakistan for the 2nd Defence Raya Open Golf Championship. Over the next four days, these skilled athletes will vie for both prestigious accolades and a share of the six-million-rupee prize purse. As they tee off at the par-72 Defence Raya Golf Course, the con­tenders are poised to show­case their golfing prowess, with the first tee-off sched­uled for 7am. The competi­tion features the likes of M Shabbir, M Munir, Matloob Rana, M Ashfaq, and Waheed Baloch, all distinguished golf professionals. In this golfing region, young Ahmed Baig of Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, and Ahmed Baig enjoy immense popularity among golfing enthusiasts. The competition boasts a substantial prize purse of six million rupees and addi­tional incentives, including a car for a hole-in-one and two Honda CD 70s for the second and third holes-in-one.