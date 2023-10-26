3 brick kilns fined for causing pollution

SARGODHA - The district administration imposed Rs100,000 fine on three brick kilns for causing pollution here on Wednesday. According to the official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Amna Ehsan Tarar, Sargodha, alongwith her team inspected various brick kilns at Sargodha-Sillanwali Road and found that three brick kilns were being run without zigzag technology. To which, the AC imposed fine amounting to Rs40,000 on Cheema Brick Kiln, Rs30,000 on Pak Brick Kiln and Rs30,000 on Waziristan Brick Kiln over violation.