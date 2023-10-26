Friday, October 27, 2023
75th martyrdom anniversary Naik Saif Janjua Shaheed being observed today
Web Desk
9:47 AM | October 26, 2023
National

The 75th martyrdom anniversary Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today.

Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed was a Pakistan Army non-commissioned officer of Azad Kashmir Regiment, who valiantly defended vital Pir Kaleva Ridge against repeated Indian attacks in 1948.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have paid glowing tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, on his 75th martyrdom anniversary.

The ISPR said Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed's immortal action is glowing precedent for those struggling to restore the sanctity of land that he laid his life for.

It said this martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

