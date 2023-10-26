90-day campaign to be run to clean Sialkot from encroachments, dirt: DC

SIALKOT - Decision has been taken to run a 90-day campaign to clean Sialkot district from encroachments and dirt.

ADC Revenue will supervise the anti-encroachment drive while ADC General will supervise cleanliness drive. This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Capt (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal while addressing a meeting of revenue officers. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, AC Pasrur Qamar Munj, AC Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz, Sub-Registrar Urban Asma Khalil, Sub-Registrar Rural Taimoor Ahmed and General Assistant Revenue Abdul Haye Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

The DC said that the scope of the campaign to address the encroachments will not be limited to the Municipal Corporation or Municipal committees, but a crackdown will be done against permanent and temporary encroachments in the main town of the district. The monitoring of which will be done by the ADC Revenue and similarly the cleaning campaign will also be conducted at the district level, the duration of which will be 3 months. ADC General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi will supervise this special campaign.

The DC said that the purpose of the special campaigns for encroachment and sanitation is to permanently eliminate encroachment in the district and to make the sanitation system functional so that the citizens can have a healthy environment.

He directed the revenue officers to prepare Digital Girdawari Record for Rabi crop as soon as possible and speed up the collection of Stamp Duty, Agricultural Income Tax and Death Fees, Revenues and Dues. He said that all the deposits of Sialkot district should be made online by December 31.