A Cultural Triumph and Solidarity for Palestine

KARACHI-The Department of International Relations at Federal Urdu University marked a profound celebration of United Nations Day at the Sambara Art Gallery, Liaquat Memorial Library.

Dedicated to the war-torn people of Palestine, this event became a symbol of global solidarity and understanding.

Mr. NAKAGAWA Yasushi, Deputy Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, graced the occasion as our esteemed Chief Guest, infusing the event with diplomatic significance and emphasizing the importance of global cooperation.

In his role as the Guest of Honor, Mr. Iqbal Burma, President of the Pakistan Japan Intellectual Forum (PJIF), shared insights that underlined the enduring bonds between our nations. Mr. Eng. Rashid Awan from MDK contributed valuable perspectives, enriching the dialogue on international collaboration.

This day, devoted to promoting peace and global understanding, stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The exhibition spotlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians, highlighting the collective need to address their plight.

Dr. Faisal Javaid set the tone with a warm welcome note, emphasizing the exhibition’s purpose in promoting peace, global understanding, and standing in solidarity with oppressed nations. The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude as Dr. Asghar Dashti extended thanks to all participants, sponsors, and contributors.

The exhibition showcased a diverse range of visual narratives, capturing the essence of the theme, “United Nations: Promoting Peace and Global Cooperation.” From vibrant artwork to impactful photographs, each contribution added a unique layer to the cultural celebration.

Our heartfelt appreciation goes to all attendees, sponsors, and collaborators who made this event a resounding success. The Department of International Relations remains committed to fostering understanding, unity, and solidarity with oppressed nations through cultural initiatives.