Friday, October 27, 2023
ADC-I chairs meeting on sale of fertiliser at fixed price

APP
October 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - In order to prevent smuggling, and hoarding of fertilizer and to ensure its sale at a fixed price in the district, The Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 chaired a meeting of fertilizer dealers. Directing the dealers, he said that details of stock-taking from fertilizer companies and sales to growers shall be submitted at DC Office on a daily basis.
He also insured dealers to avoid black marketing, hoarding and sale of fertilizer on extra charges or in other cases contravening dealers would face action including sealing of shop, godown and even cancellation of license. He said that the cultivation season of wheat and other crops is about to start for which availability of fertilizer and its sale at stipulated price shall be ensured.
ADC-1 instructed representatives of fertilizer companies to increase in quota of fertilizer dealers and its shipment to dealers on an equal basis.
On the occasion, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa briefed about the requirement of fertilizers in the district for coming crops of wheat and others.
Representatives of fertilizer companies informed the meeting about the supply of fertilizers as per quota to dealers while dealers submitted about difficulties and issues coming up regarding the transportation of fertilizer.
Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of the agriculture department, representatives and dealers of fertilizer companies attended the meeting.

APP

