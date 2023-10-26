Addl IGP visits ABAD House

KARACHI- Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Wednesday said the police should be informed timely about the land grabbers and encroachments to ensure swift action against the involved culprits. In a meeting with the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) during his visit to ABAD House, he said the police had arrested number of accused involved in extortion, according to a police spokesman. AIG of police said that the process of evacuation of illegal immigrants was also underway. Rind said strict actions were being taken against the criminal elements in the city. The protection of life and property of citizens was the responsibility of police and in this regard, the cooperation of the business community was of utmost importance, he added. On the occasion, the ABAD chairman and other office bearers were present while the AIG was accompanied by DIG West, DIGP - South, DIGP - East/CIA, SSP Malir and other senior police officers. Later, the ABAD members presented a commemorative shield to the AIG police and other officers.