Aina Sheikh claims PSA Satellite Series 2023 women's open title

The squash courts of Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex were buzzing with intense competition and sportsmanship as the Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited - Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 reached its final stage.

The tournament, which has seen passionate players of all ages and genders showcasing their skills, is now gearing up for the highly anticipated finals. On Thursday, the finals of different age group categories were held. In the Women’s Open category, the star of the day was Aina Sheikh, who demonstrated her prowess against Sameera Shahid.

In a closely contested final lasting 22 minutes, Aina Sheikh claimed victory in a 3/1 match with the score being 10/12, 11/7, 11/5, 11/8, showcasing her skill and determination on the court.

In the boys U-17 final, Huzaifa Shahid delivered a commanding performance against Adnan Zaman and secured a 3/0 thrashing victory with the score being 11/2, retd. In the boys U-13 final, Yoza proved his mettle against Sudais. Yoza demonstrated remarkable control and precision, winning the match with a perfect 3/0 score (11/4, 11/7, 11/3) in just 14 minutes.

In the men's open semifinals, Abdullah Nawaz and Naveed Ur Rehman were engaged in an exhilarating battle, which lasted a gripping 45 minutes. After a tough fight, Abdullah Nawaz emerged victorious with a 3/2 score (11/6, 1/11, 11/6, 5/11, 11/9). The contest displayed exceptional skills and stamina from both players.

Saddam ul Haq and Khakan Malik faced off in the second semifinal of the Men's Open category. Saddam displayed dominance and control, winning the match 3/0 (11/8, 15/13, 11/3) in 25 minutes.

The ultimate showdown of the Men's Open category is set to take place in the final match, scheduled for 7 pm today (Thursday - October 26). This highly anticipated match promises to be a highlight of the tournament, with Abdullah Nawaz and Saddam ul Haq vying for the title. The event will be graced by the presence of the CEO of Al Baraka Bank and squash legend Jahangir Khan, who will serve as the chief guests, adding prestige to the tournament's conclusion.