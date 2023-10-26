Aleem says no room for state institutions’ irresponsible conduct in politics

LAHORE - President of the Istehkam- e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan Wednesday emphasised that state institutions must uphold responsible conduct in the realm of the country’s politics.

During a meeting with former National Assembly Member Ms. Munnaza Hassan, held at the central party secretariat, Aleem Khan also expressed his reservations about the current democratic system, which he believed had failed to meet the people’s expectations. According to a press release issued by IPP’s media wing, Aleem Khan made it unequivocally clear that there is no room for any irresponsible behavior in the country’s political process when it comes to the state institutions.

The IPP president pointed out that the ordinary citizen is justified in questioning the nature of democracy, especially when, even after five decades, the people of Pakistan still yearn for basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter, despite the long-standing promise of “roti, kapra, and makan.” He asserted that the governments that held power in Punjab and Sindh for half a century failed to address the fundamental issues faced by the masses. Additionally, previous administrations provided misleading data on employment, housing, and afforestation, resulting in significant financial losses to the nation. He criticized both the PTI and PDM for what he saw as a squandering of five years of the nation’s time. Aleem Khan further argued that past incompetent governments had severely damaged Pakistan’s international reputation. He stressed that the people now demand practical solutions to their problems, rather than mere claims and promises. Aleem Khan affirmed the party’s commitment to ensuring that people receive their rights in a meaningful way, and he expressed the party’s readiness to play a positive role in achieving this goal.