Friday, October 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

All possible measures taken to ensure provision of clean and safe drinking water, says Governor

Punjab Governor inaugurates 7th Pak Water & Energy Exhibition at Expo Centre

All possible measures taken to ensure provision of clean and safe drinking water, says Governor
Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the three-day 7th Pak Water and Energy Exhibitions and Conference here at Expo Centre on Wednesday. A number of companies and delegates from Poland, Turkey, China, Germany and Taiwan are also participating in this mega international event organized by Prime Event Management. Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, WASA Lahore Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority CEO Syed Zahid Aziz, WASA Quetta MD Hamid Latif Rana and Prime Event Management Director Kamran Abbasi were also present. The Governor also took a round of the stalls set up at the exhibition. Later talking to media, the Governor said, “Business activities increase by organizing such exhibitions and it is a very good sign as economy will improve as businesses grow. Efforts of Kamran Abbasi and Prime Event Management are commendable.” The Governor said that water has great importance in life, adding that all possible measures are being taken to ensure provision of clean and safe drinking water to the people that would also help control water diseases. He said that the sewage water should also be put in the rivers after treating it, asserting that now there is such a technology where sewage line can be laid without breaking the road. He said that products of Pakistani companies are being exported all over the world and the participation of foreign companies in the exhibition is a welcoming sign. To a question, he said that Pakistan had been experiencing improved and positive economic indicators during 2013-18, but after 2018, Pakistan’s economy had been dwindling due to borrowing of huge foreign loans by the then government. Before 2018, he said that despite all odds and long sit-in by political opponents, then government had been performing well. He said that there should be a charter of economy alike charter of democracy. Kamran Abbasi told media men that 60 domestic and foreign companies are participating in the exhibition to be continued till October 27. Water and energy supply related equipment and materials are being showcased at the expo.

AC judge Muhammad Bashir to retire on March 14, 2024

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023