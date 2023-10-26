All stakeholders should unite on one platform for prosperity of country, says Governor Tessori

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi on Wednesday discussed the prevailing situation of the Sindh province.

The Sindh Governor visited the residence of Pir Sahib Pagaro here, according to a statement issued by the Governor’s House. Talking to Pir Pagaro, Kamran Khan Tessori said that all the stakeholders should unite on one platform for the prosperity and development of the country.

SINDH GOVERNOR

LAUDS CONTRIBUTIONS OF JAMIA-TUR-RASHEED

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday visited Jamia-tur-Rasheed, a renowned educational institution headed by Mufti Abdul Raheem. The governor while addressing on the occasion said that he was indebted for the love, affection and prayers of Mufti Abdul Raheem who has always been very kind. “All my welfare projects during the last year as Governor, are due to the guidance of Mufti Abdul Raheem, who motivated me to serve the masses without any discrimination”, he added.

He said that Mufti Abdul Raheem has established this unique institution, where religious and contemporary education is being imparted under one roof. The governor said that he was very proud that the charter of Al-Ghazali University was granted by his signatures. “I am positive that Al-Ghazali University would turn out to be a remarkable place of learning like Jamia-tur-Rahseed. He said that Pakistan currently facing economic hardship and “we must all unite on a one-point agenda of reviving our economy.”

The governor assured that he would extend all possible help and assistance to Jamia-tur-Rasheed and Al-Ghazali University.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES URGED TO ADDRESS CHILD MARRIAGE ISSUE

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori while addressing the National Consultative Meeting on Elimination of Child Marriage said that child marriage is a serious problem due to gender inequality and social trends. “I am thankful to UNFPA, UNICEF and UN-WOMEN for organizing this important meeting, he added Chairperson of National Commission on Status of Women Nilofer Bakhtiar presented the shield to Young YouTuber and Sindh Governor’s son Zaid Khan Tesori. She requested the cooperation of Zaid Khan Tessori to raise awareness about the disadvantages of marriage at an early age. The message of the implications of early marriage to the followers of your YouTuber account will help our cause, she added.

GOVERNOR CALLS FOR FOCUSING ON QUALITY EDUCATION, SKILLS

Sindh Governor and Chancellor Public Sector Universities of the province Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed upon Vice Chancellors to focus on producing such graduates, who are able to acquire job after complete their degrees by introducing course modules according to job market demands. This he said while presiding over a meeting of Vice chancellors of public sector universities here today at Governor House. Principal Secretary to Governor Bilal Ahmed Memon, Secretary Universities and Boards Mr. Noor Ahmed Samo, Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Prof. Tariq Rafi also attended the meeting.

Governor Sindh said that the current situation is very alarming as the graduates coming out from universities are only adding to the numbers of unemployed youth. He further said that campuses in other cities by various universities is welcomed which is providing better education opportunities to local students. He said that universities should be ideal educational institutions, where students should not only be educated but also be trained.

He said that he would try his best to solve the problems of the universities by making recommendations to solve them. He said that Universities should install solar panel to solve energy problems in , in this regard he is ready to contact the concerned companies. .The meeting also discussed in detail the improvement of curriculum, introduction of courses according to market requirement, better training of students, issues of universities, role of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and other related issues. Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineer and Technology Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro, Dr Toha Hussain Ali was also present in the meeting.