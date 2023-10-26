Arnold Schwarzenegger says I’d be a great US president

LONDON - ‘Get to the chopper.’ ‘I’ll be back.’ It is 11:00 on a bright London morning and Arnold Schwarzenegger is a man who knows what people want. When I enquire if the ongoing actors’ strike means I will have to be the one doing his best-known catchphrases, he does not hold back. The lines from Predator and Terminator ring out amongst dumbbells and running machines. “The actors’ strike forbids you to promote your movies, but I don’t have to promote those,” he protests. Even at the age of 76, Schwarzenegger is not someone with whom you would argue over trade union small print. This is where industrial action meets action hero. We are perched on adjacent gym benches filming an interview for BBC Breakfast at Guardians Personal Training centre, situated at Parliament Hill Lido, and have the place to ourselves. “Better gym than I had this morning at Claridge’s,” he booms enthusiastically, whilst also subtly letting me know that he has already worked out today. My cameraman Peter has written Arnold Schwarzenegger on his clapperboard and turns to him, worriedly asking: “Please tell me I spelt your name correctly?” I can confirm it takes even Arnold Schwarzenegger a full two seconds to spell-check his own name, before he looks up and smiles: “Yes.” One clap later and the interview can begin. Arnold Schwarzenegger is in London to talk about his new book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, which is receiving support in unlikely places. The Guardian is not known for its love of Republican politicians, but its review concluded: “An improvement guide which actually works.” The Los Angeles Times was rather less enthusiastic saying, “The writing doesn’t pump much iron,” while still admitting: “Did I work out a little harder after reading the book? You bet.” And that is exactly what Arnold (“He prefers Arnold to Arnie”, his security guard tipped us before he arrives) is hoping for with the book. The seven chapters include Work Your Ass Off, Never Think Small and Shut Your Mouth Open Your Mind. “The idea behind it is just for people to become more successful,” he clarifies.