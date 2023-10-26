Australia PM begins White House visit

WASHINGTON-Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived at the White House on Tuesday for a lavish state visit and talks with President Joe Biden on China, Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The pomp-filled trip comes as Washington looks to reinforce its ties with longtime ally Australia as part of a broader strategy to counter Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region. “The president’s looking forward to the state visit, there is an awful lot on the plate with this important ally and partner in the region,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Kirby added that “we expect the situation in the Middle East to come up in the conversation.”

The visit is also set to include announcements on technology cooperation -- including a US$3.2 billion Microsoft investment focused on artificial intelligence -- and on clean energy and “critical minerals” to secure supply chains, he said. The two leaders will also discuss the landmark AUKUS security pact -- which also involves Britain, and would see Australia supplied with nuclear-powered, conventionally-armed submarines. Albanese is meanwhile seeking to keep Biden focused on Australia’s neighborhood while the Israel-Hamas and Ukraine conflicts rage on the other side of the world. “It will be an important visit,” Albanese said Sunday before leaving. “The alliance between Australia and the United States is central to Australia’s foreign policy.” The official state visit begins on Wednesday with talks with Biden in the Oval Office and a joint press conference in the Rose Garden. Albanese will then be honored with a state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House. However a planned performance by iconic rock band the B-52s has been canceled due to the “sorrow and pain” of the Israel-Hamas conflict, First Lady Jill Biden said Tuesday.