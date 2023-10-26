Awareness to end myths, self examination best keys to deal with breast cancer

ISLAMABAD-Expert on Wednesday stressed self-examination for a lump or abnormality in the breast which can play an important role in the early detection of Breast Cancer disease where thousands of women die each year due to lack of awareness and bust of myths.

Most women are hesitant and shy to have any type of breast examination due to cultural norms so embrace breast awareness which is a vital component to fight against breast-related health concerns, talking to a private news channel Oncologist Prof Dr Saira Afzal highlighted. October is important to bust myths that make people paranoid or keep them from getting frequent screenings done, she said, adding, that women in Pakistan are still reluctant to get screened early for breast cancer because of social taboos about female bodies and by the time cancers are diagnosed, it is often too late.

Cancer experts emphasize that early screening is critical to preventing serious cases of breast cancer. She explained that ‘Breast cancer’ is one of the most prevalent types of cancer in the female population, adding, that cultural diversity, religious beliefs, myths, and misinformation regarding the disease contribute to diagnostic delays and enhanced burden on the healthcare system.

She suggested that there is a critical need for community-based breast health education initiatives that take into account Pakistani women’s distinctive cultural and societal attitudes and work to dispel common misconceptions about the condition.

She said myths and misconceptions contribute to the increased breast cancer burden in Pakistan, adding, that the misinformation regarding the clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management of breast cancer hinders early diagnosis, creates a negative doctor-patient relationship, and hinders the approach toward management.

Healthcare providers should be aware of the myths and misconceptions commonly prevalent in our society, she said, adding, the people of Pakistan are influenced by religious and cultural beliefs associated with a disease such as breast cancer, however religious scholars, teachers and youngsters should play their positive role to increase awarness.