Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I 

CHATTOGRAM - Bangladesh women de­feated Pakistan women by five wickets and three balls to spare in the first T20I in Chattogram on Wednesday. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Friday at 1630 local time. Chasing 83 to win, Bangla­desh got over the line in the final over of the game as Ni­gar Sultana (26*) struck a boundary to help the hosts to victory. Murshida Kha­tun (23) and Sobhana Mo­stary (16) also played well. Earlier, after being put into bat, Pakistan were bowled out for 82 in 19.2 overs. For the tourists, Bismah Ma­roof was the top run-getter, scoring 20 off 29 balls while skipper Nida Dar scored 14, Muneeba Ali 16 and Natalia Parvaiz 15 runs. For Bangla­desh, Nahida Akter claimed 5 wickets for 8 runs. SCORES IN BRIEF: BANGLADESH 86- 5, 19.3 overs (Nigar Sultana 26*, Murshida Khatun 23; Nashra Sundhu 1-16) beat PAKISTAN 82 all out, 19.4 overs (Bismah Maroof 20, Muneeba Ali 16; Nahida Ak­ter 5-8) by 5 wickets.