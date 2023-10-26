Friday, October 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I 

STAFF REPORT
October 26, 2023
Sports

CHATTOGRAM - Bangladesh women de­feated Pakistan women by five wickets and three balls to spare in the first T20I in Chattogram on Wednesday. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Friday at 1630 local time. Chasing 83 to win, Bangla­desh got over the line in the final over of the game as Ni­gar Sultana (26*) struck a boundary to help the hosts to victory. Murshida Kha­tun (23) and Sobhana Mo­stary (16) also played well. Earlier, after being put into bat, Pakistan were bowled out for 82 in 19.2 overs. For the tourists, Bismah Ma­roof was the top run-getter, scoring 20 off 29 balls while skipper Nida Dar scored 14, Muneeba Ali 16 and Natalia Parvaiz 15 runs. For Bangla­desh, Nahida Akter claimed 5 wickets for 8 runs. SCORES IN BRIEF: BANGLADESH 86- 5, 19.3 overs (Nigar Sultana 26*, Murshida Khatun 23; Nashra Sundhu 1-16) beat PAKISTAN 82 all out, 19.4 overs (Bismah Maroof 20, Muneeba Ali 16; Nahida Ak­ter 5-8) by 5 wickets. 

AC judge Muhammad Bashir to retire on March 14, 2024

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023