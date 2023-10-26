Bilawal visits Palestine embassy to show solidarity

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday called on the Palestinian envoy Ahmad Jawad Rabei at the Palestinian Embassy here and expressed concern and sorrow over the situation in Gaza. Bilawal expressed solidarity with the Palestinian brethren saying Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine in this trying and difficult time.

He said that the PPP leadership together with the Palestinian leadership fought the cause of Palestine in the world. Bilawal said that the martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinian children in Israeli attacks is a stigma on humanity. He said that by bombing the hospitals in Gaza, Israel has proved that its existence is a security risk for the region. He said that the international community would play its role to stop the Israeli aggression.

Palestinian diplomat Ahmad Jawad Rabei also presented Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a symbolic scarf depicting Palestinian resistance. Chairman Bilawal also recorded his comments in the guests book of the Palestinian Embassy. Bilawal said that the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat had paid homage to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who fought for the cause of Palestine, by visiting his mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.