Budget deficit reaches Rs962.8 billion in first quarter

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s budget deficit was recorded at Rs962.8 billion (0.9 percent of the GDP) during the first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year.

The country’s expenditures were recorded at Rs3.6 trillion as compared to the revenues of Rs2.7 trillion, making a deficit of Rs962.8 billion or 0.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Primary balance, which is the difference between government’s revenue and its non-interest expenditure, recorded a surplus of Rs416.8 billion or 0.4 percent of the GDP during the period under review.

In expenditures, interest payment has once again increased massively, as it cost Rs1.37 trillion. The government has paid interest worth Rs1.2 trillion on domestic loans and Rs127.3 billion on foreign loans. Meanwhile, defence spending has remained at Rs343 billion. The spending on development expenditures including federal as well as provincial remained at Rs286 billion. In other expenditures, the government has paid Rs203.3 billion as pension payment, Rs131.9 billion on running of civil government expenditures, Rs2.5 billion as subsidy and Rs177.3 billion as grants to others. Of the total revenues of Rs2.7 trillion, the government collected around Rs468.8 billion as non-tax revenues during the period under review. In non-tax revenues, the government had collected Rs66.76 billion as mark-up on public sector entities, Rs33.8 billion as dividend, Rs5.7 billion as windfall levy against crude oil, Rs222 billion as petroleum levy and Rs32.6 billion through other sources.