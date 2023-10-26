Calls for humanitarian pause mount as Israel continues Gaza bombardment

Palestinian death toll soars to 6,546 n UN agency says halt of humanitarian operation will mark end of lifeline for civilians n UN chief hits back at Israel, says nothing can justify deliberate killing, injuring of civilians.

TEL AVIV/GAZA CITY/ DAMASCUS/RIYADH - Israeli fighter jets continued to pound the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday as calls mounted for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has soared to 6,546, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. “The fatalities included 2,704 children, 1,584 women, and 364 elders,” the ministry spokesman Ashraf al- Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said 17,439 other people were injured in the assaults, while 1,600 people remained trapped under the rubble, including 900 children.

Israel claimed to have targeted Hamas command centers and other assets and killing a senior commander in the Palestinian group, as Hamas fired long-range rockets toward both Haifa and Eilat later in the day.

Hamas said that they launched a long-range rocket from the Gaza Strip at Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat. The rocket did not set off sirens in Eilat or any other towns in the south, and the IDF later said that the projectile landed in an open area, causing no injuries or damage.

Also Wednesday, the IDF denounced Iran for allegedly taking an active part in preparing Hamas for the current war. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at a press conference Wednesday that Iran had directly aided Hamas ahead of the October 7 onslaught, which saw thousands of terrorists infiltrate into southern Israel. A UN agency warned dwindling fuel supplies could force it to stop aid operations in war-driven Gaza on Wednesday, as calls mounted for a humanitarian “pause” in fighting. After 18 days of withering Israeli air strikes and a near-total land, sea and air blockade of the Palestinian territory, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned operations were at breaking point.

“If we do not get fuel urgently, we will be forced to halt our operations in the Gaza Strip,” said the UN agency, which provides aid to 600,000 displaced Gazans.

Israeli strikes killed eight soldiers in southern Syria on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported, in what the Israeli army said was a response to earlier rocket fire. Persistent rocket and artillery exchanges with Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions across Israel’s northern borders with Lebanon and Syria have raised fears of a new front in Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian factions in Syria’s south have exchanged cross-border fire with Israel several times since last week. “Around 1:45 am (2245 GMT Tuesday), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the occupied Golan Heights,” Syrian state media said. The strikes also wounded seven soldiers and caused material damage, the reports said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain- based monitor with a wide network of sources on the ground in the war-ravaged country, put the number of dead soldiers at 11, including four officers. It said the strikes “destroyed arms depots and a Syrian air defence radar” and also targeted an infantry unit. Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water, medicines and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.

UN Secretary-General Wednesday hit back at Israeli allegations that he justified Hamas’s onslaught when he told the Security Council that the October 7 assault “did not happen in a vacuum.”

“I am shocked by the misinterpretations by some of my statement yesterday in the Security Council – as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas. This is false. It was the opposite,” Guterres says in a statement. “In the beginning of my intervention yesterday, I clearly stated – and I quote: ‘I have condemned unequivocally the horrifying and unprecedented 7 October acts of terror by Hamas in Israel. Nothing can justify the deliberate killing, injuring and kidnapping of civilians – or the launching of rockets against civilian targets.’” “Indeed, I spoke of the grievances of the Palestinian people and in doing so, I also clearly stated, and I quote: ‘But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas.’” “And then I went on with my intervention referring to all my positions on all aspects of the Middle East crisis.”

“I believe it was necessary to set the record straight – especially out of respect to the victims and to their families,” he concludes.

In Guterres’s speech yesterday, he said, “It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing. But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas. And those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Israel-Hamas war already affecting regional economies: IMF head The raging war between Israel and Hamas is already battering the economies of nearby countries, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund told a Saudi investor forum on Wednesday. “You look at the neighbouring countries -- Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan -- there the channels of impact are already visible,” Kristalina Georgieva said at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The Palestinian group Hamas staged a shock attack on Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking 222 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. Israel has responded with withering air strikes and a near-total land, sea and air blockade of Gaza, where the Hamas-run health ministry says 5,791 people have been killed in the war so far.

Georgieva spoke one day after Wall Street titans told the forum that the war could deal a heavy blow to the global economy, especially if it draws in other countries. In his address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israel is in a war for its existence, says that the goal is “saving the nation,” and promises that a ground incursion to destroy Hamas in Gaza is coming. “Israel is in the midst of a fight for our existence,” the he said. He says the two aims are “to eliminate Hamas by destroying its military and governance capabilities, and to do everything possible to get our hostages back.” “All Hamas members are dead men walking — above and below ground, inside and outside Gaza,” he says. The goal is “saving the nation, achieving victory.” Thousands of terrorists have been killed, he says, “and that is only the beginning.” He says Israel is getting ready for a ground operation, but will not share when or how. He says he will not share the range of considerations involved. “We are preparing for a ground incursion. I won’t specify when, how, how many. I also won’t detail the range of considerations, most of which the public is not aware of. And that’s the way it is supposed to be. This is the way, so that we protect our soldiers’ lives.”