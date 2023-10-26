Dar sees elections no later than January next year

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar has expressed his belief that the upcoming elections will likely be held no later than January next year.

Dar mentioned that the PML-N had no objections if the elections took place as early as next month. He emphasised that the process of delimitations was currently underway in accordance with the constitution, and elections would follow once this process was completed.

While discussing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dar indicated that the PTI should participate in the upcoming elections. He acknowledged that he was unsure about their participation, but expressed hope that the PTI would choose to contest the elections rather than boycotting them.

Dar also mentioned the possibility of another finance minister from the PML-N being appointed, indicating that it might not necessarily be him.

In terms of the role of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the federal government, Dar suggested that he should play a significant role in assisting Nawaz Sharif if the PML-N were to come into power in the next elections.

Addressing the legal challenges facing Nawaz Sharif, Dar stated that it might take the courts a few weeks to reach decisions on these cases.

Dar also affirmed that Nawaz Sharif remained the unanimous candidate of the PML-N for the position of prime minister.