Debutant Munazza Shaheen brings honour to Pakistan Golf

LAHORE -Munazza Shaheen, a remarkable figure in Pakistan’s golfing world, is currently making history at the ‘2023 Asia-pacific Amateur Golf Championship’ being held at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. She stands out as one of twelve International Rules Of­ficials overseeing this prestigious event, achieving a significant milestone for Pakistan.

What sets Munazza’s accom­plishment apart is the fact that she’s the first woman from Paki­stan to be selected by the Royal & Ancient (R&A) Scotland, the global authority for golf stan­dards, and the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) to offici­ate in an all-male international golf tournament.

Grant Moir, the Executive Di­rector Governance of the R&A and Tournament Director of the event, praised her selection, cit­ing her hard work and passion for golf. He noted her participation in the R&A Tournament Administra­tors and Referees Seminar at the St Andrews Golf Club in Scotland earlier in the year as a pivotal fac­tor. Moir underscored the signifi­cance of Munazza’s achievement, seeing it as an inspiring story for women in the region and a mile­stone for the R&A itself.

Taimur Hassan, President APGC, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Munazza’s dedica­tion and hard work as the driv­ing forces behind her well-de­served invitation. He expressed his pride in her accomplishment and pledged continued support at international forums. Upon her arrival at Melbourne airport, Munazza received a warm wel­come, with Golf Australia offi­cials eager to meet the trailblaz­ing lady referee from Pakistan.

Munazza Shaheen’s journey to this historic moment is marked by her impressive accomplish­ments in golf officiating. She achieved all three levels of golf rules certification within a mere 12 months, passing Level-I on­line in April 2022, earning Level- II in Singapore with distinction in October 2022, and securing Level-III from R&A, St Andrews, with merit in February 2023.

Presently, Munazza and Col (R) Zahid Iqbal are the only two Pakistani golf officials holding Level-III Certification. Col Za­hid expressed his confidence in Munazza’s potential and her commitment to golf rules, con­sidering her the future hope for Pakistan Golf. Her achievements have inspired both male and fe­male golfers in Pakistan to fol­low in her footsteps.

Munazza expressed her grati­tude to Col (R) Zahid Iqbal for his technical guidance, Mr. Taimur Hassan for introducing her to international rules offi­cials, and the Pakistan Golf Fed­eration (PGF) for supporting her golf-related foreign trips.

She also commended the PGF for appointing her as the Tour­nament Director of the 62nd Na­tional Golf Championship in April 2023, an event primarily featur­ing male golfers. This marked a significant breakthrough for women in Pakistani golf.

Munazza attributed her suc­cess primarily to her mentor, Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, the former Chairperson of Ladies Golf in Pakistan on behalf of the PGF. In her own words, “She not only ‘discovered’ me but then un­leashed my hidden potential and has constantly motivated and challenged me to continue aim­ing for the stars and Beyond!”