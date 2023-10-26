Debutant Munazza Shaheen brings honour to Pakistan Golf

LAHORE -Munazza Shaheen, a remarkable figure in Pakistan’s golfing world, is currently making history at the ‘2023 Asia-pacific Amateur Golf Championship’ being held at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. She stands out as one of twelve International Rules Officials overseeing this prestigious event, achieving a significant milestone for Pakistan.
What sets Munazza’s accomplishment apart is the fact that she’s the first woman from Pakistan to be selected by the Royal & Ancient (R&A) Scotland, the global authority for golf standards, and the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) to officiate in an all-male international golf tournament.
Grant Moir, the Executive Director Governance of the R&A and Tournament Director of the event, praised her selection, citing her hard work and passion for golf. He noted her participation in the R&A Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar at the St Andrews Golf Club in Scotland earlier in the year as a pivotal factor. Moir underscored the significance of Munazza’s achievement, seeing it as an inspiring story for women in the region and a milestone for the R&A itself.
Taimur Hassan, President APGC, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Munazza’s dedication and hard work as the driving forces behind her well-deserved invitation. He expressed his pride in her accomplishment and pledged continued support at international forums. Upon her arrival at Melbourne airport, Munazza received a warm welcome, with Golf Australia officials eager to meet the trailblazing lady referee from Pakistan.
Munazza Shaheen’s journey to this historic moment is marked by her impressive accomplishments in golf officiating. She achieved all three levels of golf rules certification within a mere 12 months, passing Level-I online in April 2022, earning Level- II in Singapore with distinction in October 2022, and securing Level-III from R&A, St Andrews, with merit in February 2023.
Presently, Munazza and Col (R) Zahid Iqbal are the only two Pakistani golf officials holding Level-III Certification. Col Zahid expressed his confidence in Munazza’s potential and her commitment to golf rules, considering her the future hope for Pakistan Golf. Her achievements have inspired both male and female golfers in Pakistan to follow in her footsteps.
Munazza expressed her gratitude to Col (R) Zahid Iqbal for his technical guidance, Mr. Taimur Hassan for introducing her to international rules officials, and the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) for supporting her golf-related foreign trips.
She also commended the PGF for appointing her as the Tournament Director of the 62nd National Golf Championship in April 2023, an event primarily featuring male golfers. This marked a significant breakthrough for women in Pakistani golf.
Munazza attributed her success primarily to her mentor, Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, the former Chairperson of Ladies Golf in Pakistan on behalf of the PGF. In her own words, “She not only ‘discovered’ me but then unleashed my hidden potential and has constantly motivated and challenged me to continue aiming for the stars and Beyond!”