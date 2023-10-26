Decision on PTI chairman's bail plea in cipher case tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its decision on the bail petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case on Friday.

The high court meanwhile disposed of an appeal filed by the PTI chairman against his indictment by the trial court in the cipher case.

The court, however, observed that the PTI chief should be given the right of fair trial.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s lawyer.

The defence lawyer said that they were provided the copies of challan on October 17 by the trial court and October 23 was fixed for framing charges.

He said that they were not provided the content of cipher, as it was not part of the case challan.

He requested the court to issue instructions to the trial court for provision of all relevant documents before indictment.