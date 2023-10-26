ECP dispels impression of delay in elections

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly dispelled the impression that there is any possibility of postponing the elections.

In a statement today, a spokesperson of the election commission said the first phase of delimitation of constituencies has been completed and the second phase of filing objections will be completed tomorrow.

The Election Commission will start the hearing of objections on the preliminary constituencies from October 30/31 and on 30th November, the final list of constituencies will be published.

The spokesperson said that according to the actin plan for holding the election, all the preparations of the Election Commission are complete.

The spokesperson said the election schedule will be announced after the final publication of the constituencies and that there is no ambiguity in it.