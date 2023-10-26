ECP invites foreign observers to monitor upcoming general polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday has formally extended invitations to foreign observers and international media to monitor upcoming general elections in the country. The election regulatory body has already announced tentative date [last week of January] for upcoming general elections. The commission, under open door policy, asked the international observers and foreign media to start process of registration for accreditation cards and other necessary documents. It will be necessary for foreign observers to have an accreditation card and other necessary documents for observing the transparency of polls.