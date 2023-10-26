Elahi remanded in ACE custody in illegal recruitments case

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has been handed in custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on two-day physical remand in illegal recruitments case.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid announced the reserved verdict on Thursday. The court accepted the ACE petition seeking physical remand of the PTI president.

The Lahore ACE on Wednesday requisitioned an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for transitory remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab president.

ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while granting one-day transitory remand, gave Parvez Elahi in Lahore ACE custody.

Later, ACE personnel took Parvez Elahi from Adiala Jail to Lahore.