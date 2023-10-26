‘Ex-employee’ opens fire at former boss in Karachi

KARACHI-A firing incident was reported from Karachi’s Sadar area last night, where an armed assailant opened fire at a vehicle leaving a citizen injured, local police said on Wednesday.

The police officials recorded the statement of the injured citizen – identified as Nasir – who was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical care.

In his statement, Nasir revealed that he is working in a pharmaceutical company, where he dismissed several employees from their jobs over a period of time, he alleged that he was receiving life-threatening calls from his ex-employees. “Last night an unknown person came, fired shots at my vehicle, and escaped,” he said. The police official stated that Nasir was not critically injured as a bullet hit his shoulder which has been treated in the hospital.