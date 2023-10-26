Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Ex-employee’ opens fire at former boss in Karachi

Agencies
October 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A firing incident was reported from Karachi’s Sadar area last night, where an armed assailant opened fire at a vehicle leaving a citizen injured, local police said on Wednesday.
The police officials recorded the statement of the injured citizen – identified as Nasir – who was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical care.
In his statement, Nasir revealed that he is working in a pharmaceutical company, where he dismissed several employees from their jobs over a period of time, he alleged that he was receiving life-threatening calls from his ex-employees. “Last night an unknown person came, fired shots at my vehicle, and escaped,” he said. The police official stated that Nasir was not critically injured as a bullet hit his shoulder which has been treated in the hospital.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023